All the Things We Love From Target This December — Straight From a Home Editor

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. White elephant gifts are one of the trickiest things to buy during the holiday season. It's like buying a gift for everyone and no one at the same time, all while trying to fit into a certain budget. Finding a gift that everyone at your party will like is no easy feat, so we looked to Amazon to help us come up with a list of reliable kitchen gifts that every home cook will love, no matter their skill level. We found timeless gifts to suit the barista and the bartender alike, and they're all under $50 right now. Whether you need to cross one last gift off your list or you're just starting to plan your holiday shopping, these gifts ensure you never show up empty handed. No matter who attends your party, these are 11 of the most dependable gift ideas from brands like All-Clad, Lodge and Riedel.

SHOPPING ・ 14 HOURS AGO