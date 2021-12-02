West Union Village Council discusses water rate increases, vaccinations

Council discusses the employee contract for a potential part-time police officer. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Village Council met on Nov. 23 to discuss future water rate increases, life squad vaccinations and hiring a new officer.

A motion by Councilman Jason Francis to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on Nov. 9, 2021, was seconded by Councilwoman Donna Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Steve Rothwell to approve the payment of bills as submitted was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to approve Resolution 2021-24 authorizing the Council for the Village of West Union to have the Adams County Auditor asses clean-up and mowing billing to the property taxes was seconded by Councilman Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell the approve Resolution 2021-25 authorizing the West Union Water and Sewer Dept. to have the Adams County Auditor assess utility billings that cannot be collected to the property taxes was seconded by Councilman Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

A motion by Rothwell to approve Resolution 2021-26 amend the 2021 Appropriations - 5601 Sewer Debt and 5721 Water Debt was seconded by Mark Brewer, the council agreed.

“I passed out your paperwork showing the rate increases for 2021-31. In 2022, we will start with a six percent increase. The bill will rise by a minimum of $2.03. After that, it will be a three percent increase. The bill will rise by a minimum of $1.07,” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

Francis asked how much the overall payment would increase at the end of the 10 years.

“It will be $10. If you look at the other sheet I provided, coming into 2022, our cash flow just isn’t there,” said Kirker. The raises will start increasing our cash flow, he said.

“The only thing that concerns me is the very first big jump — six percent. To me, that’s big when we have people out of work and our elderly to think about. $2.03 may not be a lot to us, but it is to some people that don’t even have food on the table,” said Young. Young suggested starting at three percent.

“We ran the percentages. At three percent, you’re going to be slightly negative yet for 2022. You’d have to supplement your water fund. The six percent projects out to be $3,000 in the good for cash flow for 2022. That was the reason we went to the six percent,” said Kent Bryan of CT Consultants. We wanted it to pay for itself in 2022, he said.

“Right now there isn’t enough money in the water fund to pay the water bill for the next two months. We’re at least $60,000 in the red going forward. I was going to ask if the general fund would pay one bill. The increase is going to help that way,” said Treasurer Shelley Gifford. For the past couple of years, the general fund has had to pay at least two bills a year.

“Kent and I can go back and look at more numbers. There are all kinds of [financial] help out there,” said Kirker. These resources can be found as a list at the water department.

As they run numbers, the council will have to decide if their goal is to break even for 2022 or continue to subsidize the water out of the general fund.

“You’re going to be in the same boat in a year with the sewer system if you don’t think about it. I’ve brought it to you two or three times. If you don’t look at an increase of at least one percent over the next 10 years, you’re going to be in the same boat,” said Kirker.

A motion by Rothwell to approve a $3,225 purchase for a MicroCom System for the water tower was seconded by Randy Brewer, the council agreed.

West Union Life Squad Asst. Chief Danni Studebaker reported 145 runs for November with 1,991 for the year.

“I spoke with Dr. [Matthew] Armstrong over some different things. I know we’ve talked about doing transports from the hospital. The hospital is now mandating that everybody has the COVID-19 vaccine. If we do transports, even if it’s just to take someone back to the nursing home, as of Dec. 5, in order for us to do that everybody has to be vaccinated. I don’t know how you feel about that or what you want to do. Several of us do have the vaccination. [Our unvaccinated members] do know that they have the option of medical and religious exemption,” said Studebaker.

Francis recommended the staff move forward with either getting a medical or religious exemption or talking with their doctor to see if the vaccine is the right choice for them.

“I don’t think that we will be able to withstand the loss of $120,000 a year without some kind of offset. If we want to survive, we have to do something,” said Francis.

Studebaker reported the West Union Life Squad received 41,808.52 in Phase Four stimulus funds.

“I just gave Jason (Buda) an application for Shane Young for part-time. He said he could work 12-20 a week,” said West Union Police Department Chief Tim Sanderson.

A motion by Randy Brewer to accept the employment of Shane Young as a part-time officer for the West Union Police Department contingent upon signing of the contract was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

West Union Fire Department Chief J.R. Kirker reported 32 runs for November with 417 for the year.

A motion by Francis to pursue policy limits on structure fires was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

“I did contact a representative from UDF. They’re interested in exploring the least restrictive alternative. He understood what the concern was, turning left out of the parking lot onto Main Street. He made it seem like his staff would put up a no-left turn sign on that exit. We can see if that works and revisit it,” said Solicitor Tom Mayes.

The West Union Life Squad Christmas Bazaar will be on December 4.

A motion by Randy Brewer to pay the $30,675 water bill from the general fund was seconded by Rothwell, the council agreed.

“People think that we invited that new rehabilitation center on CIC Boulevard. I tried to explain to them that it wasn’t up to us,” said Mark Brewer.

A motion by Rothwell to enter into executive per O.R.C 121.22 (g)(1) hiring/compensation was seconded by Young, the council agreed.

With no more business before the council, the meeting was adjourned. The meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.