ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

North Adams wins another SHAC Yockey Award

People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYP6o_0dCQQROX00

Once again, North Adams High School has been awarded the prestigious Delmar Yockey Award for the 2020-21 school year. The Yockey Award is determined by a point system that gives each school points for their finish in the standings of all the high school sports throughout the entire school year, making the winner the best all-around sports program in the conference. Congratulations to the North Adams athletes, coaches, and administration for their outstanding year! (Photos provided)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Adams County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shac Yockey Award#North Adams High School#Delmar Yockey Award#The Yockey Award
People's Defender

People's Defender

654
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy