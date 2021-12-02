North Adams wins another SHAC Yockey Award

Once again, North Adams High School has been awarded the prestigious Delmar Yockey Award for the 2020-21 school year. The Yockey Award is determined by a point system that gives each school points for their finish in the standings of all the high school sports throughout the entire school year, making the winner the best all-around sports program in the conference. Congratulations to the North Adams athletes, coaches, and administration for their outstanding year! (Photos provided)