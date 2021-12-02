Woman’s body found in curbside leaf pile in Ridgewood, NJ

CEDAR GROVE — Two teens were arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking of a Jaguar at gunpoint in the parking lot of an office building. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said the driver of the Jaguar was hit from the rear as she was leaving the parking lot of an office building on Pompton Avenue in Cedar Grove on Nov. 23 around 8:20 p.m.

