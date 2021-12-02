ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman’s body found in curbside leaf pile in Ridgewood, NJ

By Dan Alexander
 2 days ago
RIDGEWOOD — A routine chore turned strange when a resident found a woman’s body in a leaf pile on Wednesday night. The homeowner noticed...

Teens charged with Cedar Grove, NJ carjacking

CEDAR GROVE — Two teens were arrested and charged in connection with the carjacking of a Jaguar at gunpoint in the parking lot of an office building. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said the driver of the Jaguar was hit from the rear as she was leaving the parking lot of an office building on Pompton Avenue in Cedar Grove on Nov. 23 around 8:20 p.m.
Have you seen him? Passaic, NJ asks for help in backyard shooting

PASSAIC — Authorities have released a photo of one of two suspects in a shooting incident that wounded five people, including a young child, in a city backyard last month. In a release Wednesday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said that an investigation pointed to a man named Ernest Fuentes as one of the alleged shooters. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
10-year-old boy hit by pickup in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, cops say

EGG HARBOR TWP. — A juvenile male had to be airlifted to a Camden hospital after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing a street at dusk Tuesday, township police said. In a release Wednesday, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said the 10-year-old boy was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by township resident Nicholas Westphal, 27, just before 5 p.m.
Ice chunks crash through Marlton, NJ, home

MARLTON — A family in Marlton is trying to figure out where chunks of ice that crashed through their house came from. Kim Paradise told 6 ABC the ice came crashing through their kitchen ceiling on Thursday night and it sounded "like an explosion." Video taken at the scene showed...
Former NJ trooper who stalked female motorist gets year in prison

TRENTON – A former state trooper was sentenced to a year in prison for stalking a female motorist in his patrol vehicle while on duty. Michael Patterson, 30, of Bayonne, pleaded guilty in August to a fourth-degree charge of tampering with public records. He purposedly disabled the Digital In-Vehicle Recorder in his troop car to prevent it from capturing a motor vehicle stop he conducted so that he could make advances on the female motorist.
