Commerce City police looking for suspect in armed robbery

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store with a pistol.

The armed robbery occurred early Monday morning in the 12000 block of East 104th Avenue in Commerce City.



Commerce City armed robbery suspect (Credit: Commerce City Police)

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, between 18 and 25-years-old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a blue/grey sleeveless vest worn over it and dark-colored pants at the time of the robbery.

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Colorado license plate BIJL14 (Credit: Commerce City Police)

The suspect vehicle is a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad-cab with Colorado license plate BIJL14. The vehicle was reported stolen from Denver several days before the robbery.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, call 911 if you see the suspect or vehicle. Do not approach him.

Please contact the Commerce City Police Department’s Tip Line at (303) 289-3626 or leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.