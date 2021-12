TSMC is expected to begin manufacturing 5G modems for Apple in 2023. Apple is already expected to begin using its own 5G parts in 2023, likely beginning with iPhones. While modern handsets like iPhone 13 already have 5G built in, they use modems from Qualcomm. That's all going to change in 2023 with reports already suggesting that's when Apple will switch to modems designed by its own teams — and a new report backs that up with the news that chipmaker TSMC will begin building Apple's modems in the same year.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO