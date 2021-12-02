ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State fires football coach Steve Addazio after 2 bumpy seasons

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State University has fired football coach Steve Addazio after a tumultuous two seasons that included an ejection in what would prove to be his final game for the Rams.

The school officially announced the decision around 11 a.m. Thursday and said a national search for his replacement is beginning immediately.

The timing coincides with a buyout option in his contract that dropped from $5 million to $3 million.

Addazio wrapped up his time in Fort Collins with a 4-12 record. His tenure got off to a rocky start last year when the university opened an investigation into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases, which uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes .

