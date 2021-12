Despite the rest of the college football world warning that it was a horrible idea, the Colorado State Rams hired Steve Addazio as head football coach ahead of the 2020 season- with Urban Meyer even playing a huge part in the search process! Addazio had been heavily mocked in college football circles after going exactly .500 over seven seasons at Boston College, in a tenure that was most remembered nationally for his “guys being dudes” videos and an outdated — by about three decades — football philosophy.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO