ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gators OT target Matthew McCoy recaps in-home visit from Billy Gonzales

By Corey Bender about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday evening, the Gators conducted...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Gators QB commit Nick Evers comments on the hiring of Billy Napier

The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Kelly has flippant response for leaving Notre Dame high and dry

Brian Kelly turned the college football world upside down when he left Notre Dame to take the open LSU head coaching position. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract. Notre Dame is in the midst of a fight for the College Football Playoff, and the CFP selection committee chairman Gary Barta said earlier in the week that Kelly’s departure to LSU could have an impact on Notre Dame’s resume.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star 2023 DB R.J. Jones reevaluating top schools after coaching changes

Two weeks after releasing his top seven, On3 Consensus four-star junior safety R.J. Jones of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco says he’s going back to the drawing board. “In light of recent coaching changes, I am reevaluating my top seven,” Jones said Monday morning in a social media post. “Just gonna keep working until this all settles down.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gonzales
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gator Country

Recruiting reaction to the Florida Gators hiring Billy Napier

The Florida Gators have hired Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen as head coach just one day after the Gators defeated Florida State. Napier is now tasked with saving this recruiting class that isn’t up to par for the Gators in the 2022 class. GatorCountry spoke with prospects in several...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#American Football
Sports Illustrated

Cyrus Moss Recaps In-Home Visit With Mario Cristobal and Staff Ahead of Decision

On the heels of a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship Friday night, Mario Cristobal and numerous assistant coaches were on the road recruiting. One of the first recruits Oregon made sure to see was 2022 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) DE/LB Cyrus Moss, who received an in-home visit from the Ducks on Saturday. He took some time to speak about the visit and his recruitment with Ducks Digest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WPBF News 25

Gators hire former ULL coach Billy Napier to replace Mullen

The Florida Gators announced Billy Napier as their new football coach on Sunday. In a statement, Napier stated he is "humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Florida." The 42-year-old new hire is expected to remain with the Ragin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Billy Napier Shares Plan for Florida Gators Coaching Responsibilities

Over the next few days, Billy Napier will begin constructing his coaching staff for the Florida Gators. Reportedly, that process has already begun, as FootballScoop shared on Sunday that Napier intends to bring two assistants from Louisiana to Gainesville: Ragin Cajuns' defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Patrick Toney and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy