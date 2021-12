The American people are continuing to lose confidence in the military, according to a new survey published Wednesday, but more research will be necessary to dig into why. For the third year in a row, since it launched in 2018, the Reagan Institute’s national defense survey found a declining percentage of its 2,500 respondents who reported high confidence in the military, across political, gender, age and other demographics. The survey also has questions about confidence in Congress, the presidency, the Supreme Court, law enforce, the media and other institutions.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO