The first conference championship game of the Power-5 conferences on Saturday between Oklahoma State and Baylor came down to the closing seconds. On 4th and goal from the 1-yard line, the Cowboys lined up for their last chance to take the lead and possibly secure the victory. But the Bears’ defense had other ideas as they snuffed out the play and Oklahoma State’s College Football Playoff aspirations in one swipe.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO