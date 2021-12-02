ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brad Stevens slams ‘idiotic’ jabs at star forward Jayson Tatum

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"To me that line was a joke."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXaFA_0dCQLVSi00
Jayson Tatum. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYi1f_0dCQLVSi00

When Marcus Smart publicly criticized teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum earlier in the season, Brad Stevens kept his request that Smart and his Celtics teammates keep things above-board and in-house relatively diplomatic.

But the Celtics’ president of basketball operations isn’t playing it nearly as calm with this latest round of shots at Tatum, his team’s biggest star.

In his weekly Thursday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” Stevens blasted anonymous comments reportedly made by an Eastern Conference assistant coach about Tatum’s perceived attitude and playing style.

“If you can’t put your name on it, don’t say it,” said Stevens in a more aggressive echo of his response to his team’s own inner turmoil at the start of the season.

These latest disparagements of Tatum emerged from an article by ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps, who spoke with league executives about their impressions of the Celtics and their uneven start to the 2021 season.

Though both Tatum and Brown took their share of heat for what is seen as an inability to make players around them better, one Eastern Conference executive reportedly took special issue with Tatum’s play.

“Jayson Tatum is about Jayson Tatum,” the anonymous source said. “I don’t think he cares about winning now, and if he does, it is on his terms. He doesn’t want to score 15 and win. He wants to score 39 and win.”

Stevens called the quote “absolutely ridiculous, to be honest.”

“There is no way that assistant coach would put his name on that quote because, first of all, he has never been around Jayson,” the coach said. “And, secondly, Jayson would kill him every time he played him for the rest of his career. That’s the way those guys in this league are wired.

“I actually sent a note to one of the people I work with like, ‘This is idiotic.’ Just be around this guy every day. That guy loves to win. He’s sitting there with his feet in the ice bucket after every game that we lose and he looks despondent. This guy’s competitive. I know that for a fact. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Even compared to his usual early-season struggles, Tatum has had a tough few weeks to open this year for the Celtics.

His overall field goal percentage (39.7) and three-point percentage (31.9) are the worst of his career by far, and his over-reliance on contested shots and isolation play might be factoring into that.

But in the Celtics’ last two wins, Tatum has pushed himself to make winning plays outside of scoring the ball, piling up 10 assists on Sunday against Toronto and adding 16 rebounds to his 26 points in Wednesday night’s win over Philadelphia.

The All-Star forward has acknowledged the criticism but reaffirmed his focus on winning basketball games — something Stevens said no one should ever question.

“To me, that line was a joke because I’m around him every day,” Tatum’s former coach said. “You look at him, he plays, he’s available, he competes, he’s got a lot on his plate. He’s done a lot more in his first five years in the league than most of the league.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Famous Out-Of-Shape NBA Players: Zion Williamson Unfortunately Joins A List That Includes Curry, O’Neal, And Barkley

NBA players are known for their insane fitness levels. The way the NBA game is played means there is constant movement on both ends of the floor and stamina is a big part of every player’s game. Other than stamina, players need to be at the best possible weight to go up and down the floor while also being able to absorb the contact and physicality of the league. That is why great players such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James trained their bodies for perfection every time they appeared on the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Refused To Address Ben Simmons Before Sixers-Celtics Game: "I Literally Don't Even Talk About It. I Coach The Team And The Guys That I Can See Every Day. I Let Daryl And Elton Deal With All Of The Other Stuff."

It seems like Doc Rivers has gotten used to living life without Ben Simmons being on his roster. The Australian point guard was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. Even after things went quiet, people still wonder what is going on with Simmons. Well, Rivers isn't the right...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s stinging four-word reply to Celtics coach Ime Udoka after getting criticized for bad shooting

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to beat the Philadelphia 76ers by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday night, winning by a hairline, 88-87. Tatum had a rough start to the game, firing blanks from various spots. But as he’s done in recent years, he eventually found his rhythm and finished with 26 points, including 11 in the final quarter, and a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Celtics improve to 12-10.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nbc Sports Boston#Eastern Conference#Espn#Pts#Reb
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum channels inner Paul Pierce for new record in win over LeBron, Lakers

Celtics star Jayson Tatum channels his inner Paul Pierce to garner a new record in Boston’s win over LeBron James and the Lakers. Despite LeBron’s first game back from his injury, Tatum was able to shine in today’s marquee matchup, scoring 37 points, grabbing 11 rebounds while snatching three steals in a 130-108 win over the Lakers.
Daily Jefferson County Union

Jayson Tatum, Celtics spoil LeBron James' Lakers return

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night to spoil LeBron James’ return to the Lakers’ lineup. Marcus Smart had 22 points, and Dennis Schroder 21 to help Boston climb back to .500 at 8-9. Al Horford added 18 points, and Tatum had 11 rebounds.
Reuters

Jayson Tatum, Celtics attempt to silence Thunder

2021-11-20 18:23:21 GMT+00:00 - An emotional victory over their rivals has the Boston Celtics riding high into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum's 37 points and 11 rebounds carried the Celtics in a 130-108 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Tatum's big game spoiled the return of Lakers star LeBron James after he missed eight games with an abdominal injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
celticslife.com

Brad Stevens responds to quote that Jayson Tatum doesn't care about winning

Here's what Celtics President of Basketball Operations had to say about the report from an anonymous assistant coach in the NBA that Jayson Tatum cares more about individul accolades than winning:. Stevens defended his star franchise forward on his weekly interview on Toucher and Rich this morning.
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Jayson Tatum Goes Off On The Lakers

Bill Russell, who did such unprecedented things as a Boston Celtic, doesn't make it back for too many games but a game with the Los Angeles Lakers? LeBron James back and taking on the young Celtic star and former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum? How could he pass on that?. So...
NBA
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Coach Has Blunt Message For Jayson Tatum

After making the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of three seasons from 2017 to 2020, the Boston Celtics have seemingly taken a step back. A first-round playoff exit last year and a lackluster start to the 2021-22 campaign has many wondering exactly what’s going on with the historic organization.
NBA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Joins Patriots’ Matt Judon With Anti-Mac And Cheese Take

It turns out Jayson Tatum and Matthew Judon could celebrate Thanksgiving together. The Boston Celtics star on Thursday said in a team-provided video that he never has had macaroni and cheese, but he doesn’t eat cheese, so the classic dish doesn’t belong on the table for the holiday dinner. Judon,...
NBA
NECN

Celtics-Lakers Showdown a Chance for Jayson Tatum to Reaffirm Superstar Status

Forsberg: Tatum can seize golden opportunity vs. Lakers tonight originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It feels life a lifetime ago considering the pandemic that immediately enveloped us all. But it was just 21 months ago that Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in a national TV showdown with the Lakers that left LeBron James gushing about Boston’s young superstar in the aftermath of their duel.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy