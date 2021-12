FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured when the car they were in crashed into a business near Fort Lauderdale Beach, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on East Las Olas Blvd near A1A. Perry Bray said he saw the car, a silver Mercedes-Benz, coming across the bridge and the next thing he heard was loud a loud screech and then the sound of the crash as it slammed into a business called Holiday Shop. “It was nasty, the car went backward through the store,” he said. Bray, who was friends, said he ran...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO