ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Going Blood Simple: How Dashiell Hammett Invented Noir Fiction in Butte, America

By Sherman Cahill
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1caa_0dCQKy7800
Graphic by Rob Rath

Despite the detective mystery story having been more or less the invention of the American Edgar Allen Poe, the English subsequently picked up the baton.

First by way of Dickens and then Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic Sherlock Holmes, they made it into a genteel genre in which mustachioed detectives solved bloodless murders in country estates, on luxury cruises, or while riding trans-continental trains.

Then, in the early 20th century, writer Dashiell Hammet took the mystery, kicked the legs out from under it, and sent it tumbling into the gutter.

Before he was a writer, Hammett was a detective for the famous independent Pinkerton Detective Agency, working mainly out of the San Francisco office, though for a brief time after WWI, he worked in the Spokane office, which brought him to cases all over the Inland Northwest and Montana. In a piece he later wrote for a magazine entitled "From the Memoirs of a Private Detective," he remembers several cases in Montana. Hammett describes transporting a prisoner from Gilt Edge (now a ghost town) to Lewistown. At first, the man professed his innocence over and over, but after Hammett's vehicle broke down, Montana weather became an interrogation technique in itself: "After shivering all night on the front seat his morale was low," Hammett wrote, "and I had no difficulty in getting a complete confession from him while walking to the nearest ranch early the next morning."

Hammett would have another brush with Montana that would inspire the book that made him famous, changed American letters forever, and introduced the world to a new genre.

And, well, it may not have even happened.

Frank Little was a vocal agitator who was famous for risking life and limb to spread the gospel of the International Workers of the World, a global union which many other domestic unions, such as the American Federation of Labor, regarded as too radical. Indeed, the IWW had had connections with socialist and anarchist groups. Frank Little was one of the most passionately radical of the "wobblies," or IWW men, opposing America's entry into the Great War and calling the U.S. soldiers fighting abroad "Uncle Sam's scabs in uniform." Needless to say, he made enemies. Before he arrived in Butte in 1917 he had already suffered a broken ankle during a labor dispute in Arizona, a hernia in Mississippi, and a kidnapping in Duluth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXdaW_0dCQKy7800
Dashiell Hammett

Butte, Montana would prove to be the end of the line for him. Masked men would succeed in kidnapping Little on the early morning of August 1, 1917, dragging him behind their car in his underwear before bashing his head, fracturing his skull, and hanging him from a railroad trestle on the Milwaukee Bridge at the edge of Butte. Pinned to his body was a note that read "first and last warning" as well as the numbers 3-7-77, familiar to Montanans for signifying the Vigilantes killings of the late 19th century.

Many believed that assassins and thugs in the employ of the Anaconda Company committed the crime, but it has never been officially solved.

The playwright Lillian Hellman, who would be Hammett's partner for the second half of his life, reported hearing Hammett tell a shocking story for the first time and being appalled:

"I remember sitting on a bed next to him in the first months we met, listening to him tell me about his Pinkerton days when an officer of the Anaconda Copper Company had offered him five thousand dollars to kill Frank Little, the labor union organizer. I didn't know Hammett well enough to hear the anger under the calm voice, the bitterness under the laughter..."

Hellman was well known for left-wing causes. When called before Congress to testify about the supposed infiltration of the American cognoscenti by Communist sympathizers in the 1950s, she refused to testify against people she knew. So the idea that Hammett might have been connected with the murder of International Workers of the World agent Frank Little, a crime that had scandalized a nation, troubled her.

The writer James Ellroy, a contemporary practitioner of the noir best known for his novel L.A. Confidential, calls the encounter "a primer on situational ethics. He knew it was wrong and didn't do it," but that Hammett still "stayed with an organization that in part suppressed dissent and entertained murderous offers on occasion... That disjuncture is the great theme of his work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALjNv_0dCQKy7800
Frank Little

The problem is this: the historical record suggests that, while the Pinkertons employed Hammett in 1917, the year Little was murdered, he did not work at the Spokane or Denver offices, the closest to Butte, until 1920. And Hellman was well-known for being a storyteller herself. It is possible that Hammett, Hellman or some combination of the two concocted the story of the offer of $5,000.

Even so, Hammett almost certainly did do some anti-union work, possibly in Butte.

If he wrote about Butte and its conflicts between socialists, unions and copper kings like he knew it first hand, then it's probably because he did.

The picture painted of Butte (or Personville, in the novel) by Hammett, or rather the Continental Op, protagonist of Red Harvest, do not make it sound like a pleasant place:

"[T]he smelters whose brick stacks stuck up tall against a gloomy mountain to the south had yellow-smoked everything into uniform dinginess. The result was an ugly city of forty thousand people, set in an ugly notch between two ugly mountains that had been all dirtied up by mining. Spread over this was a grimy sky that looked as if it had come out of the smelter's stacks."

As someone who correctly recognizes that Butte is the greatest city in the world, it's hard not to find that a bit harsh. But not without a kernel of truth, especially when you consider that those 'gloomy mountains,' now green and pretty (not to mention adorned with a giant virgin), were at that time almost stripped of timber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qsvlq_0dCQKy7800

There are other analogs as well. The crooked magnate Elihu Willsson more than resembles William Clark—both of their houses are on a "grass plot on a corner," and both had sons who married French (or French-Canadian) women; the mention of a nearby resort called Mock Lake would seem to be Gregson Hot Springs (now called Fairmont), at which Anaconda Company executives and workers took the waters, drank, and on at least one occasion, brawled. There are descriptions of trolleys on the streets and International Workers of the World representatives. Notably absent, however, is a Frank Little figure. Though dozens of people meet their end by the resolution of Hammett's two-fisted tale, there is no obvious analog for Little's savage murder.

Why, then, did Hammett change the name of the city from Butte to Poisonville née Personville? Probably for the same reason he changed the name from the Pinkerton agency to the Continental: because the Pinkertons were notoriously litigious and guarded their trade secrets well. A former agent named Charlie Siringo who, as a Pinkerton, rode against Butch Cassidy and engaged in corporate espionage among miner's unions in Idaho, wrote a book in 1912 called Cowboy Detective. It was held up for years before the Pinkertons allowed it to be published, and even then, only with names and identifying details changed. Perhaps Hammett thought it was safer to create a fictional world that was in every way legally distinct from whatever actual actions the Pinkerton may have taken against miners, unions, or radicals.

The novel has proven to be a resilient and influential text, having been adapted several times into films as diverse as the 1930 crime picture Roadhouse Nights, the Clint Eastwood spaghetti western A Fistful of Dollars, the Bruce Willis gangster vehicle Last Man Standing, and the Kurosawa film Yojimbo.

And it was also very arguably the first noir novel. The genre, marked by moody atmosphere, stoic detectives, and layers of official corruption, started as a uniquely American form (although the name "noir" comes to us from the French) but has taken root throughout the world. Today, there are avid readers of Italian noir, French noir, English noir, and most notably, Scandinavian noir, the most famous example of which is the mega-blockbuster hit Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series by Stieg Larsson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3Nzd_0dCQKy7800
Photo by Sherman Cahill

Hammett would go on to write additional crime novels. The Maltese Falcon is also a seminal work in American crime fiction and arguably even more influential than Red Harvest, while The Thin Man was adapted into a series of films starring Montana girl Myrna Loy that are still beloved to this day.

Today, when people think of noir, they still picture a private eye in a suit and fedora, with a sharp tongue and a quick trigger finger. It's become a type exemplified by characters like Philip Marlowe, Jake Gittes, Lew Archer, and Hammett's own Sam Spade. But one thing all of those characters have in common is that they all hung their shingle in sunny California amongst the palm trees, orange groves, and moral rot.

The Continental Op, for at least one bloody, influential adventure, did his detecting in Butte, America.

In some sense, all of the American crime writers in the century since have followed in his footsteps, and, in so doing, have dragged a little Butte dirt through the once-genteel genre.

Raymond Chandler once wrote that "Hammett gave murder back to the kind of people that commit it for reasons, not just to provide a corpse [for a mystery novel]."

For our part, we might as easily say he gave murder, or at least a safe and literary form of it, back to Montanans, thousands of whom will curl up in the safety of their warm beds this winter with the latest bone-chilling pot-boilers. Maybe even by some of the very authors interviewed in this issue.

As they set the book down and turn off the lights, drawing their covers closer around them, they have Dashiell Hammett and a rowdy setting called Butte—er, Personville—to thank for all their violent delights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzHMl_0dCQKy7800
Red Harvest

Comments / 0

Related
Distinctly Montana

Our Interview With Author James Lee Burke

James Lee Burke, a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, published his first novel, Half of Paradise, fifty-seven years ago, and has written 40 more, with another due this year. He is the author of the extremely popular series of novels telling the story of troubled Dave Robicheaux, sometimes a cop, sometimes a detective, sometimes a sheriff's deputy, and sometimes just a guy in the wrong place at the wrong time as he fights mobsters, murderers, grave injustices, and his own demons. Burke also wrote the Holland series, which covers a century or two of American history spanning from Texas to Montana, as seen through the eyes of the Holland family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distinctly Montana

Our Interview With Author Gwen Florio

Our Interview With Author Gwen Florio Distinctly Montana spoke with Florio about her favorite places in Montana, works-in-progress, what she’s reading, and eating camp stove ramen on book tours. It was a lively and funny conversation that underscored how much she has to offer readers who crave the fast-paced and gritty stories that she tells so well. ...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Lewistown, MT
Butte, MT
Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
City
Butte, MT
State
Montana State
Distinctly Montana

Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls

© Historical photos courtesy of The History Museum of Great Falls. Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. When I was in high school, Great Falls and Billings were always neck-and-neck for the claim as the largest city in Montana, lingering close to 90,000 apiece during the 1970s. Today, Great Falls is the third largest city in Montana, having been surpassed by Missoula. Great Falls’ population has dropped below sixty thousand people, while Billings’ has continued to grow well past a hundred thousand.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Distinctly Montana

Our Interview with C.J. Box

No roundup of Western mysteries would be complete without the award-winning success of Wyoming native C.J. Box, New York Times bestselling author whose work includes the Joe Pickett series and the Cody Hoyt/Cassie Dewell series. C.J. Box published the 21st novel in his Joe Pickett series in March 2020; it remained the #2 New York Times bestselling novel for two weeks. He is the recipient of multiple literary awards including the 2016 Western Heritage Award for Literature. His Cody Hoyt/Cassie Dewell series (The Highway, Badlands, Paradise Valley, and The Bitterroots) serves as the foundation for the ABC show Big Sky, for which Box is an executive producer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distinctly Montana

5 Snowshoe Trails

Snowshoe technology has changed significantly from when trappers strapped on bentwood-and-leather contraptions the length of skis. But the simple technique and its attendant rewards have not. In short, if you can walk you can snowshoe. And if you can walk it, you can snowshoe it. That said, some of Montana’s hiking trails lend themselves especially well to winter travel, with easy trailhead access, scenery that a coat of snow suits well, and rewards spread over the length of the trail to accommodate the slower pace and shorter days of snow travel. Strap in for five of the state’s best snowshoe treks, where the dramatic backdrops also remain unchanged from those wood-and-leather days.
TRAVEL
Distinctly Montana

Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels

Looking back at my childhood, I have fond memories of visiting Wonderland, just south of Billings, where I could ride the horses on the carousel. I also remember riding the horses on the merry-go-round at Columbia Gardens just outside of Butte. Wonderland closed in 1960 and Columbia Gardens in 1973. For the next twenty years, if you wanted to ride a painted pony and reach for the brass ring, you had to wait for your local fair to open with its concessionaire-owned rides.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Chandler
Person
Kurosawa
Person
Myrna Loy
Person
Stieg Larsson
Person
Dashiell Hammett
Person
Arthur Conan Doyle
Person
Lillian Hellman
Distinctly Montana

Montana's Snowmobile Clubs

White clouds brush across a cornflower blue sky. The morning sun rising above the pine trees illuminates a maze of snowy trails below. Chugging steadily along one of the trails, a large orange groomer finishes breaking trail for the day. Left in its wake are tantalizing ridges of white powder. In the distance, engines rumble as a group of snowmobilers heads out for a day of riding.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Glasgow Man Speaks in Turkey Tongues!

First there was the pied piper, and now here's the turkey gobbler. In a video uploaded to Youtube, a Glasgow, MT man and his friends were out hunting for pheasants when they noticed some turkeys nearby. Wild turkeys are relatively rare in their neck of the woods, so the men decided to stop and take a look.
GLASGOW, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noir Fiction#American#Wwi
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley

It's special enough to see a big herd of elk cross the road in Montana, but to see it against such a stunning backdrop really makes our day. Just look at the way the mist shrouds the mountains - even a grey day in Paradise Valley, in our opinion, puts the sunniest day just about anywhere else to shame. But we're hardly impartial.
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks

“It seems to me Montana is a great splash of grandeur. The scale is huge but not overpowering. The land is rich with grass and color, and the mountains are the kind I would create if mountains were ever put on my agenda.” (John Steinbeck) There’s a reason Montana is...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Distinctly Montana

VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!

What could it be? Aliens? A portal to somewhere else? A skilfully blown and decided giant smoke ring?. Well, there may be a quotidian explanation, but before we get into that, let's just admit that you've probably never seen anything like this before. We sure haven't, anyway. The video was filmed by a family in Lambert, Montana, which is in Richland County on the far eastern border of the state.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Yurt Skiing the Swan Range

I coax my skis to the edge of the hill, just before the point where slope and lack of friction overcome inertia. The horseshoe-shaped ribs of western Montana’s Swan Range stretch out to my right. To my left, more than 3,000 feet below, lies Seeley Lake. This is only my...
LIFESTYLE
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
437
Followers
131
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy