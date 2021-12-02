Yale School of Public Health doctor: Genomic sequencing will help detect Omicron faster

A Yale School of Public Health doctor says genomic sequencing will help experts identify the omicron variant if or when it make its way to Connecticut.

Now that the omicron variant has been detected in the United States , doctors at the Yale School of Medicine are working to figure out how transmissible it is.

The team at the Yale School of Public Health is helping determine which variants are in Connecticut.

Dr. Nathan Grubaugh says the work doctors are doing now will help them to be prepared for the worst.

"When, and if, Omicron is introduced to our region, we can track it and better understand it."

The team is conducting genomic sequencing on PCR tests to figure out which variant a patient has contracted.

Doctors say genome sequencing is conducted on 30% of cases a week.