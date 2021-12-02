ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Yale School of Public Health doctor: Genomic sequencing will help detect Omicron faster

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEIMV_0dCQKsom00

A Yale School of Public Health doctor says genomic sequencing will help experts identify the omicron variant if or when it make its way to Connecticut.

Now that the omicron variant has been detected in the United States , doctors at the Yale School of Medicine are working to figure out how transmissible it is.

The team at the Yale School of Public Health is helping determine which variants are in Connecticut.

Dr. Nathan Grubaugh says the work doctors are doing now will help them to be prepared for the worst.

"When, and if, Omicron is introduced to our region, we can track it and better understand it."

The team is conducting genomic sequencing on PCR tests to figure out which variant a patient has contracted.

Doctors say genome sequencing is conducted on 30% of cases a week.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston University

BU School of Public Health Celebrates 45 Years

In 1976, the School of Public Health was established within the School of Medicine sociomedical sciences and community medicine department. Now with more than 1,000 students, 10,000-plus alumni, and six departments, the school came in eighth in a recent US News & World Report ranking of best graduate schools. On November 18, more than 320 faculty, staff, students, alums, and friends, among them Robert Meenan (MED’72, Questrom’89), retired longtime SPH dean, and Robert A. Brown, BU president, marked 45 years of research, scholarship, and practice at an anniversary celebration at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. SPH student scholarship recipients were honored during the evening: Dean’s Scholar Jose Antonio Requejo (SPH’22) (from left), Outstanding Scholar Samantha Burkhart (SPH’22), Dean’s Scholar Nicole Herrera (SPH’24), Dean’s Scholar Tomeka Frieson (SPH’23), and Robert F. Meenan Scholar Lesly Zapata (SPH’23), with Sandro Galea, SPH dean and Robert A. Knox Professor.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
fox5ny.com

UCSF doctor detects 1st U.S. omicron case in 8 hours

SAN FRANCISCO - Doctors at a UCSF lab worked fast to confirm the first COVID omicron case in the country, pinpointing the virus to a person in San Francisco. They were able to get results within just eight hours – through genomic sequencing. Most counties rely on the state lab...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

UVA Health doctors speak on Omicron variant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia Health System is already gearing up for the COVID-19 Omicron variant by keeping an eye out for the new strain in its testing labs. UVA Health has not seen the Omicron variant, but do predict it will inevitably make its way into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genomic Sequencing#Omicron#Genome Sequencing
buffalonynews.net

First Omicron case detected in Greece, national health service

Athens [Greece], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The first Omicron variant case of COVID-19 has been detected in Greece, and the man is quarantined, Head of National Public Health Organization EODY Theoklis Zaoutis said at a briefing on Thursday. "The first Omicron variant case have been confirmed this morning. It is our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Guam Public Health concerned over omicron variant

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday expressed concern over the new omicron COVID-19 variant and urged those who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, said the omicron variant is causing an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. Public Health Urges Action As Omicron Variant Detected In California

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is urging residents and businesses to take action in light of the recent detection of Omicron in Northern California, and the implications of a more infectious COVID variant on safety and business operations. Public Health officials are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kniakrls.com

Marion County Public Health Monitoring Omicron Variant

As a new strain of COVID-19 called the omicron variant emerges, Marion County Public Health is monitoring the situation. Director Kim Dorn says some enhanced tracking may be required, but reminds residents that it’s an endemic virus. “Public Health has been told we’ll be doing case tracking on travelers who...
MARION COUNTY, IA
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
COLORADO STATE
kvrr.com

Robot at Essentia Health helps detect & treat lung cancer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A new robot at Essentia Health completely changing traditional dynamics of lung cancer diagnosis. “We go through the mouth so what you see is the breathing tube. That goes normally like any other procedure, patient’s asleep and we put the breathing tube that will go through the mouth and stay within the trachea, the wind pipe. So we will do everything through the breathing tube so there are no holes involved.” Essentia Health Dr. Karol Kremens said.
FARGO, ND
Wired UK

The UK Government Wants to Sequence Your Baby’s Genome

In November 2019, Matt Hancock, then the United Kingdom’s health secretary, unveiled a lofty ambition: to sequence the genome of every baby in the country. It would usher in a “genomic revolution,” he said, with the future being “predictive, preventative, personalized health care.”. Hancock’s dreams are finally coming to pass....
HEALTH
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy