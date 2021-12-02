ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton, ID

Teton Pass to close for avalanche mitigation system test

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHX8g_0dCQKk0C00

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a short duration closure of WY22/Teton Pass for Friday, Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m.

The closure is so crews can finalize and test the recently upgraded avalanche mitigation systems.

These upgrades will enhance traveler safety along the WY 22/Teton Pass corridor.

This closure may last as long as two hours. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday will be strictly enforced. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info .

The post Teton Pass to close for avalanche mitigation system test appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Teton, ID
City
Jackson, ID
Teton, ID
Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Mitigation#Weather#Wy22 Teton Pass#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Grand Targhee Project status update

Project analysis continues on the Grand Targhee Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) as resource leads review documents and address concerns identified by the public during scoping. The post Grand Targhee Project status update appeared first on Local News 8.
DRIGGS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Additional Grand Teton campgrounds can be reserved online

Visitors to Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will now be able to reserve campsites at all park campgrounds in a “one-stop-shop” on Recreation.gov as all remaining campgrounds in the park transition to the website for the 2022 summer season. The post Additional Grand Teton campgrounds can be reserved online appeared first on Local News 8.
TETON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices on the rise

Idaho gas prices have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.69/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices on the rise appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy