Mcdowell County, NC

Overturned tractor and trailer blocking part of NC highway

By Tom Lanahan
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – An overturned tractor and trailer are blocking part...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 15

Tammy Gould
2d ago

I think a first grader could write these stories better than whoever they've got doing them

Reply(1)
7
Christian Hill
1d ago

I go up and down that mountain, fairly regularly. I have to, I drive a tractor trailer. Have for 26 years. From the top, by the Parkway. To the bottom, by the mobile home park..... that winding, stretch of road is definitely one to get your attention and be respected.

Reply(2)
2
Guest
2d ago

I went down 226A in a big truck once… not recommended 😂 once you miss the bypass you definitely can’t turn around. An hour and half later I got off the mountain.

Reply
2
