Amazon Prime Video’s comedy series ‘Harlem’ follows four best friends living in New York City as they navigate their careers, relationships, and ambitions. Created by Tracy Oliver, the show explores African-American womanhood in the modern-day setting, as the group of friends goes through some remarkable life experiences. As the show progresses, the vibrant backdrop that witnesses the women’s vigorous adventures doesn’t fail to get noticed. As the sparkling nightlife and spirited urban surroundings form the setting of the storyline, one can’t help but wonder where the show is filmed. In that case, let us share what we know!

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO