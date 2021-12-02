Second hand gifts may make best first impression this holiday season

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Delays over gifts and supply chain disruptions due to issues in the Southern California ports have shoppers making some first choices at second-hand stores.

Carpinteria's Thrifty Flea recently opened on Linden Avenue in an area known for thrift stores, and shoppers have been browsing at a brisk pace for one-of-a-kind gifts for their family and friends for the holidays.

Store owners say more shoppers and those receiving gifts are more open to second-hand clothing and home goods in the last five years than they were before that. The Thrifty Flea store owner Tony Ibarra said, "people remember this sort of stuff and to find them in their boxes from the 1970's something, you know it is really really rare. A lot of people are buying vintage items they had in the past when they were kids that they couldn't afford but now they can and they want to pass it along to the younger generations."

These stores also specialize in the buying thought process that suggests, "once you see it, buy it".

Many of the gifts are rare, made of different and more durable materials, come at a lower price and arrive on time.

Ibarra says customers are "looking for meaningful treasures for family members or themselves even and I am starting to get word from customers that they ordered stuff on line and they have received updates that their shipments are delayed. "

At the stores sometimes name brands pop up on the racks with very reduced prices including Nike, Converse, Ugg, Patagonia, Coach and Kate Spade.

Customer Faith Magdalena saw what she said was just right for a friend who collect blown glass. It was a small candle holder. "It looks like a blown glass piece and I thought she would appreciate it ," she said.

At thse stores, music lovers often find old concert t-shirts, or event posters.

Sports fans are finding team hats from out of the area, vintage shirts and collectible bobbleheads.

The Earl Warren Showgrounds Flea Market on Thursday has also been a spot for buyers looking through items pulled out of the "deep space" in garages, or storage units.

Kitchenware, clothing, tools, watches, jewelry, fashion hats, purses and travel bags are often for sale.

Admission is free.

Sellers come from the Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles areas.

Shopper Rhonda Bucci said, "I am not waiting for things to get delivered I am definitely buying my own stuff." She found a shirt for a friend in minutes. "I'm not a cat person but my friend is and I am going to give it to her."

Seller Robert Sprout said, "they spot something they like and they are gung ho that that is the right gift." He said vintage doesn't have to be several decades old. "Well something that's a treasure is from 2002 ya know which is now 19-20 years ago."

Ibarra also makes contributions from his monthly receipts. "And we have support from the community with donations and stuff like that because part of our proceeds do go to the humane society and muscular dystrophy association."

