Salem’s Annual Riverfront Park Holiday Tree Lighting December 10

Join us outside the Riverfront Park's Rotary Pavilion (200 Water Street NE in Riverfront Park), on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. for music, fun, and a brief program kicking off our holiday celebrations. Mayor Chuck Bennett and a special guest will light up Riverfront Park for the 26th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. City of Salem Parks Operations personnel are busy placing displays around the park, including more than 4,000 individual LED lights to adorn the Holiday Tree and create a festive holiday experience.

Family and friends are welcome to attend this joyous occasion but please plan for the weather for this outdoor event. Remember to have an umbrella in case of rain and bundle up for colder temperatures for one of Salem's most cherished traditions.

If you are unable to make it to the park in person, this year's event will be broadcast live on Cable Channel 23 and at Capital Community Media on YouTube. The display will be available to park visitors throughout the month of December.