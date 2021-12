If anyone has profited from this miserable COVID era, it is the filtration industry. We are swimming in products meant to purify the air we breathe, to neutralize any stray infected particles, not to mention wildfire smoke. You can splash out for a sleek, high-end air purifier, which can run several hundreds of dollars, or you can DIY one for far less. The result will almost certainly be, as Wired magazine puts it “janky” and “jury-rigged” but will absolutely get the job done.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO