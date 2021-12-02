ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings activate DT Dalvin Tomlinson from COVID-19 reserve

By Jack White
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota should get two starting defensive tackles back soon.

The Vikings designated Michael Pierce to return to practice, the team announced on Wednesday. Minnesota placed Pierce, the run-stopping nose tackle, on IR on Nov. 13.

The Vikings also announced that they activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from COVID-19 reserve this week. Tomlinson is the three-technique player and adds more in the pass rush than Pierce, while still solidifying the run game.

Minnesota, without both of its starting defensive tackles in Week 12, allowed the San Francisco defense to rush for 208 yards in the game. The Vikings’ entire defensive line was depleted, and Minnesota’s defense took a hit because of it.

The Vikings moved to 5-6 with the loss. The 49ers notched a winning record in Week 12. Minnesota has an easier opportunity at victory when the team heads to Detroit in Week 13.

