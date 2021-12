Oiea is a beautiful black and white female kitty cat who needs your help. Her owner had to go into assisted living and no family members could take her, so she ended up at the shelter. (You might want to make plans for your pet(s). We never know what tomorrow brings). She’s petrified here and needs to get a new home immediately or at least a foster home. She’s declawed and will have to be an inside cat. She’s very sweet and seems to enjoy being petted but the noises of the shelter terrifies her. Cat-lovers can you help Oiea get out of the shelter. if you can’t adopt, maybe you could foster? Please! Just go to our website Heberspringshumanesociety.com and fill out an application or call the shelter after 12 pm and ask about Oiea. She’s a real sweetheart and would make your life better.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO