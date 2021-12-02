USU Ozone Alert Program Underway; All Invited To Subscribe

According to the DWR, over the recent years there has been an increased number of wildlife encounters due to Utah’s growing population and expansion and this includes in the Uintah Basin. While it might be personally thrilling to see the wildlife in your neighborhood or yard please keep your distance. DWR Law Enforcement Section Chief Wyatt Bubak cautions, “Getting too close to a wild animal can cause the animal to feel threatened. If it feels threatened, it will sometimes act aggressively to protect itself. Plus, because it’s harder for some wildlife to find food in the winter, they need to conserve energy in order to survive. Constantly harassing or chasing species such as moose and deer cause them to use up some of the essential fat reserves and energy they need to survive.” It is common for wildlife to wander through yards and neighborhoods, however, there might be times to report them to the DWR. If a cougar has killed something in a neighborhood or yard, exhibits aggressive behavior, or appears on your security cameras more than once, reach out to the DWR. If the bear is seen in lower elevations areas, is within the city limits, or is in heavily populated areas report it. That is the same for moose. Deer should only be reported if they are aggressive or when a dead one is found in a neighborhood or yard. Only report birds of prey if they have been in the same spot for over 12 hours as they tend to gorge themselves and can not fly for a period after. Any wolves seen should be reported so the DWR can document their presence in order to guide their management. Contact the DWR northeastern region’s office at 435-781-9453.

UINTAH, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO