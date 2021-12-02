Glorify, an ambitious app for Christians, just landed $40 million in Series A funding led by a16z

Existing Investors Iron Pillar, Dallas Venture Capital and other Angel Investors participate in this funding. CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance SaaS provider, announced a $30 million Series B funding round led by Avatar Growth Capital, with continued participation from Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), Iron Pillar, and other angel investors. This brings CoreStack’s total funding to $45 million, following its Series A in March 2020, underscoring the growing enterprise demand for multi-cloud governance solutions. The funding will help CoreStack continue its rapid pace of growth and innovation with its AI-powered continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, while also making strategic headway with expansion into new markets. Avatar Growth Capital Managing Director Abhay Havaldar will join CoreStack’s Board of Directors, upon required legal clearances.
Comments / 0