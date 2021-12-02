ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Glorify, an ambitious app for Christians, just landed $40 million in Series A funding led by a16z

By Connie Loizos
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill, fueled by a pandemic that drove churches to close, faith-based apps and communities are growing faster than ever — the most popular, Bible app, is now on more than 400 million devices worldwide — and getting more notice as a result. The newest of these is Glorify, a...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Someone just bought virtual land for $2.5 million

A Canadian investment firm recently purchased a digital plot of land for nearly $2.5 million in cryptocurrency, it said Tuesday. The purchase, at a total of $2.43 million, is the biggest of its kind on record. Tokens.com, which focuses on decentralized finance (De-Fi), made the buy on Decentraland, a blockchain-based...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NEWSBTC

Privacy Startup Nym Technology Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Blockchain-powered privacy web startup Nym Technology has raised $13 million in a funding round that puts its valuation at about $270 million. The round was led by venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Crypto) with Grayscale’s parent company Digital Currency Group, Huobi Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, HashKey, Tayssir Capital, and over two dozen others participating in this round.
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

a16z, The Chainsmokers back 3LAU's NFT platform Royal in $55 million Series A

Royal, the startup building a marketplace for digital assets tied to music artists, has secured $55 million funding through a Series A fundraise led by a16z. Royal aims to provide artists with a way for music artists to share ownership in their music with fans by issuing digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens. In a sense, the firm's offering is illustrated in the recent drop by its found 3Lau, who released a collection of 333 unique art pieces that also represent 50% of ownership in the streaming rights of his song, Worst Case. The company says more than 120,000 users have signed up for access to the platform since August.
MUSIC
aithority.com

CoreStack Closes $30 Million Series B Financing Round Led By Avatar Growth Capital

Existing Investors Iron Pillar, Dallas Venture Capital and other Angel Investors participate in this funding. CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance SaaS provider, announced a $30 million Series B funding round led by Avatar Growth Capital, with continued participation from Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), Iron Pillar, and other angel investors. This brings CoreStack’s total funding to $45 million, following its Series A in March 2020, underscoring the growing enterprise demand for multi-cloud governance solutions. The funding will help CoreStack continue its rapid pace of growth and innovation with its AI-powered continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, while also making strategic headway with expansion into new markets. Avatar Growth Capital Managing Director Abhay Havaldar will join CoreStack’s Board of Directors, upon required legal clearances.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ovitz
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Michael Bubl
Person
Jason Derulo
aithority.com

Resilience Closes $80 Million Series C Funding Round Co-Led By General Catalyst And Corey Thomas

Financing to Accelerate Middle Market Growth & Global Market. Resilience, an industry leader in cyber insurance and security solutions, announced that it closed an $80 million Series C funding round, co-led by General Catalyst and Corey Thomas of Rapid7, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Charles River Ventures, Shield Capital, and Intact Ventures.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Impossible Foods raises $500 million in funding round led by Mirae

(Reuters) -Impossible Foods has raised nearly $500 million in a funding round led by existing shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments, highlighting a surge in investor appetite for fast-growing plant-based meat makers. The latest round makes the Beyond Meat Inc rival the most well-funded and richly valued plant-based burger startup in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

NFT music rights startup Royal banks $55M investment led by a16z Crypto

The startup partners with musicians and allows users to buy NFTs which represent collective ownership in works from those artists. The effort is helmed by Justin Blau, an EDM artist who performs under the name 3LAU, and JD Ross, a co-founder of home-buying startup Opendoor. Royal represents a very early, but promising foray into NFT functionality outside the spheres of visual art and gaming.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#A16z#Startup#Christian Music#Glorify#Christians#K5 Global
Entrepreneur

Purplle Raises Additional $65 Million Series D Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Purplle.com, an online beauty destination, has raised $65 million bringing in Premji Invest as an investor. This investment comes weeks after a $75 million funding led by Kedaara Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures. The company said it has closed a $140 million Series D funding after this investment.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto payments giant MoonPay raises $555 million in Series A funding

Leading crypto payments infrastructure provider, MoonPay has closed Series A funding with a whopping $555 million record investment. This brings the company’s valuation to $3.4 billion. With a customer base of over 7 million users, MoonPay is certainly heading to the moon. The investment round was led by Tiger Global...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Play-to-Earn Gaming Guild Raises $18 Million in Funding Round Led by Animoca Brands

A play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain gaming guild has raised $18 million in a Series A financing round according to an announcement on Wednesday. Avocado Guild detailed that the firm raised the funds from investors such as Animoca Brands, Goldentree Asset Management, Three Arrows Capital, and Solana Ventures. P2E Organization Avocado Guild...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Luma Health Raises $130 Million in Series C Funding to Unify, Automate, and Transform Patients’ Healthcare Journeys

Funding Led by FTV Capital Follows Luma Health’s Explosive Growth, Doubling Year Over Year Since Founding. Luma Health, the leading patient engagement platform, announced a $130 million Series C funding round led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm, with participation from existing investors. This latest round brings Luma Health’s total funding raised to $160 million. The announcement follows 2x growth year over year since Luma Health’s founding in 2015 and nearly 900% three-year growth, garnering recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Luma Health is on track to connect nearly a quarter of all Americans to care in 2022 and scale internationally.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
aithority.com

Swish.ai Secures $13 Million Series a Funding to Bring Hyperautomation to Enterprise Service Management

Investment led by Dell Technologies Capital will fuel the company’s mission to reinvent the IT service management experience in every enterprise through hyperautomation and a more than 50% reduction in ticket resolution time. Swish.ai, a hyperautomation platform for IT service management (ITSM) workflows, announced that it closed $13M in Series...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SpotHopper Closes $14.0M Series A Funding Led by TVC Capital

Growth capital will further accelerate the company’s hyper-efficient go-to-market model and provide additional resources for continued innovation of its restaurant platform. SpotHopper, a leading provider of restaurant marketing and operations technology, announced the completion of its $14.0M Series A funding. The investment round is led by TVC Capital, a software-focused growth equity firm based in San Diego.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Kidvento App Raises $1 Million In Pre Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Kidvento.app, a Mysore-based skilling platform for children, has raised $1 million in pre-Series A funding from investors in the UK and the Middle East. The platform will utilize the fund to strengthen its content, delivery and to gain momentum. Kidvento...
EDUCATION
theblockcrypto.com

Blockchain auditing firm CertiK raises another $80 million in Series B2 funding

CertiK, a blockchain and smart contract auditing firm, has raised another $80 million. The firm is now valued at nearly $1 billion. CertiK, a blockchain and smart contract auditing firm, has raised $80 million in a Series B2 funding round and is now valued at nearly $1 billion. Sequoia Capital...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Just 4 metaverse projects sold $106 million in virtual land last week, with The Sandbox taking a massive lead: DappRadar

Sales of virtual land have boomed in the last week, bringing in $105.87 million for just four metaverse projects, DappRadar said. Gaming platform Sandbox dominated with $86.56 million in NFT sales, with Decentraland in second place. The surge in metaverse-related activity has followed Facebook's name change to Meta, the report...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Kayak co-leads Life House’s $60M Series C to ‘reimagine’ the hotel experience

Existing backers Tiger Global, Derive Ventures, Thayer Ventures, JLL, Trinity Ventures, Sound Ventures and Cooley LLP, among others, also participated in the financing, which brings the company’s total raised since its 2017 inception to just over $100 million. Rami Zeidan started Life House after nearly a decade of working in...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Dex Aggregator 1inch Network Raises $175 Million in Series B Funding Round

1inch Network, the decentralized exchange (dex) aggregation project, has announced the company has raised $175 million in a Series B financing round. According to the announcement, the fresh new capital will be leveraged to scale the team, foster additional 1inch token utilities, and build new protocols. 1inch Raises $175 Million...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy