Glorify, an ambitious app for Christians, just landed $40 million in Series A funding led by a16z

Royal, the startup building a marketplace for digital assets tied to music artists, has secured $55 million funding through a Series A fundraise led by a16z. Royal aims to provide artists with a way for music artists to share ownership in their music with fans by issuing digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens. In a sense, the firm's offering is illustrated in the recent drop by its found 3Lau, who released a collection of 333 unique art pieces that also represent 50% of ownership in the streaming rights of his song, Worst Case. The company says more than 120,000 users have signed up for access to the platform since August.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO