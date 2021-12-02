Selena Gomez shares tips on how to get out of bed during a bad mental health day

Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson have a announced their new venture: Wondermind, a multimedia company focused on mental fitness, de-stigmatizing mental health, and democratizing access to helpful 360-degree content. Wondermind, which will launch in February 2022 as a multi-faceted platform incorporating a daily newsletter, a weekly podcast, a product line of tools, and original TV and movie content, is inspired by the founders’ own experience with mental health issues and growth and will be accessible for people of all backgrounds, ages, sexual orientation, gender, race, and socio-economic status. “Every person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, pretty them up or hide them from the world, it doesn’t change that they are very, very real,” Gomez said in a release. “Wondermind is extending a larger mental health conversation that began for so many during this pandemic.”

