‘The Lights of Sugarberry Cove’ by Heather Webber. If you are looking for a book to dive into during this season of giving thanks, forgiveness, family and reflection, then “The Lights of Sugarberry Cove” is the perfect fit. Told from the perspectives of sisters Sadie Way Scott and Leala Clare, this novel brings you into the world of Sugarberry Cove, Alabama. For the past eight years, Sadie Way has been avoiding the town and all family since she nearly drowned in the lake. Leala Clare battles the guilt she feels over the night her sister almost died. And to top it all off, their mother suffers a minor heart attack which brings everyone home.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO