Jordan Schroeder from Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause made a visit to Peace Place Respite in Great Falls, the recipient chosen to receive this year’s proceeds, to announce the total donations collected from the event held at the family farm in Vaughn in early October. The total included the funds collected at the event as well as online and by mail donations received since. Jordan and his dad Phil announced the total raised in this year’s event as $12,101.00. The total represents over a 50% increase from last year when $8,003 was raised.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO