A controversial policy that forced many migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico while awaiting the processing of their asylum claims by US authorities will reportedly resume soon.The so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy was halted in January after President Joe Biden promised to do so during his 2020 campaign. Begun by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019, the policy applies to “[c]ertain aliens attempting to enter the US illegally or without documentation” including asylum seekers who arrive on land via Mexico, and dictates that they will be returned to Mexico with the...

IMMIGRATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO