Taking Drugs Off the Streets of Lafayette: 3 Men Arrested in Fentanyl Crackdown
The month of December started off on a positive note for Lafayette Parish as Sheriff’s deputies say more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl was taken off the streets on Wednesday night.
20-year-old Kylen Meche, 23-year-old Landon Guidry, and 30-year-old Jevon Lively were all arrested after narcotics agents searched a home in the 100 block of Millie Park in Lafayette around 10:30 p.m.
This is everything authorities say they found:
- 2.37 pounds of suspected fentanyl
- Approximately 471 grams of suspected Marijuana
- 6 suspected Fentanyl pills
- 1 Ruger LCP2 firearm with an obliterated serial number
- $19,270 in U.S. currency
- Other drug paraphernalia
Kylen Meche is charged with:
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) (Felony)
- Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
Landon Guidry is charged with:
- PWITD Schedule I CDS (Felony)
- Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).
Jevon Lively (mugshot not available) is charged with:
- PWITD Schedule I CDS (2 counts)
- Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number).
All three men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on their individual charges.attachment-Lafayette-Parish-Sheriffs-Office-Patch-Facebook Click here to view photo gallery Source: Taking Drugs Off the Streets of Lafayette: 3 Men Arrested in Fentanyl Crackdown
Comments / 2