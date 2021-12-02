Taking Drugs Off the Streets of Lafayette: 3 Men Arrested in Fentanyl Crackdown

Facebook

The month of December started off on a positive note for Lafayette Parish as Sheriff’s deputies say more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl was taken off the streets on Wednesday night.

20-year-old Kylen Meche, 23-year-old Landon Guidry, and 30-year-old Jevon Lively were all arrested after narcotics agents searched a home in the 100 block of Millie Park in Lafayette around 10:30 p.m.

100 block of Millie Drive, google street view

This is everything authorities say they found:

2.37 pounds of suspected fentanyl

Approximately 471 grams of suspected Marijuana

6 suspected Fentanyl pills

1 Ruger LCP2 firearm with an obliterated serial number

$19,270 in U.S. currency

Other drug paraphernalia

Millie Park Rd. Drug Bust. photo from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kylen Meche is charged with:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) (Felony)

Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Kylen Meche, mugshot from LPSO

Landon Guidry is charged with:

PWITD Schedule I CDS (Felony)

Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).

Landon Guidry, mugshot from LPSO

Jevon Lively (mugshot not available) is charged with:

PWITD Schedule I CDS (2 counts)

Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number).

Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo

All three men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on their individual charges.