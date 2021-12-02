ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Taking Drugs Off the Streets of Lafayette: 3 Men Arrested in Fentanyl Crackdown

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago

The month of December started off on a positive note for Lafayette Parish as Sheriff’s deputies say more than two pounds of suspected fentanyl was taken off the streets on Wednesday night.

20-year-old Kylen Meche, 23-year-old Landon Guidry, and 30-year-old Jevon Lively were all arrested after narcotics agents searched a home in the 100 block of Millie Park in Lafayette around 10:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEzG1_0dCQGWAO00
100 block of Millie Drive, google street view

This is everything authorities say they found:

  • 2.37 pounds of suspected fentanyl
  • Approximately 471 grams of suspected Marijuana
  • 6 suspected Fentanyl pills
  • 1 Ruger LCP2 firearm with an obliterated serial number
  • $19,270 in U.S. currency
  • Other drug paraphernalia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5A0Y_0dCQGWAO00
Millie Park Rd. Drug Bust. photo from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kylen Meche is charged with:

  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) (Felony)
  • Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHFRG_0dCQGWAO00
Kylen Meche, mugshot from LPSO

Landon Guidry is charged with:

  • PWITD Schedule I CDS (Felony)
  • Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3oii_0dCQGWAO00
Landon Guidry, mugshot from LPSO

Jevon Lively (mugshot not available) is charged with:

  • PWITD Schedule I CDS (2 counts)
  • Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia)
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
  • Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number).
Lafayette Parish Correctional Center staff photo

All three men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on their individual charges.

