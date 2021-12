No. 1 Georgia (11-0) at Georgia Tech (3-8) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (ABC) 1 Coach with at least five seasons in the SEC has a better winning percentage in conference regular-season games and overall games than Kirby Smart, who is in his sixth season as Georgia’s coach. Smart’s record at Georgia in all games is 63-14 – a winning percentage of .818. Smart’s record in league play is 40-9 – a winning percentage of .816. The only coach with a better rate of winning in the SEC is Nick Saban. In 20 seasons at LSU and Alabama, Saban has a 228-40 on-the-field record in all games -- an .851 winning percentage -- and a 133-28 on-the-field record in conference regular-season games -- an .826 winning percentage.

