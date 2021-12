Several North Texas-based companies have been listed as some of the top 250 best-led companies in the nation. Inc Magazine’s 2021 inaugural best-led companies in America list ranked the best private and public companies based on management skill. Inc used an algorithm to analyze each organization’s management through four key areas: performance and value creation, market penetration and customer engagement, talent and leadership team. The magazine selected the top 250 businesses out of a pool of more than 10,000 firms.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO