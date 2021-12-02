ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KDLL COVID-safe events protocol

kdll.org
 2 days ago

The following requirements were developed by the KDLL Board of Directors for attendees of KDLL in-person music events:. Please stay home if you don’t feel well, have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 10 days, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days, or been in close contact...

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Antelope Valley Press

Taking a family trip? Follow COVID-19 protocols

If you are traveling to visit family or friends, be aware of and follow COVID-19 protocols for your family’s safety. This might be the first time many of you have traveled since the pandemic began, so you might have to get back in the groove of traveling and staying together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

#COVID: Six-Foot Social Distancing... DOES NOT HELP prevent COVID!

Yeah about that whole SIX FOOT THING... It doesn't help. Nor does it prevent the COVID and the SCIENCE proves it!. A new study finds the answer to that appears to be a resounding no. Scientists from the University of Cambridge say the social distancing rule of six feet does not protect against catching COVID-19, even outdoors. The team calls the social distancing rule an “arbitrary measurement” of safety in the absence of masks. It could have been set anywhere between three to 10 feet, depending on the risk tolerance of the local public health authority putting out the mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wflx.com

Staying COVID-19 safe this Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, vaccines and booster shots for COVID-19 should give many people a sense of feeling safe for the first time in two years. "We feel safe, vaccine, booster and flu shots," said Marthe Silver as she and her family arrived at PBIA to board a flight to New Jersey.
WELLINGTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Kdll
kwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/30/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (11/30/21) reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 from 64 tests conducted on Monday (11/29/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are currently 20 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 13 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. TESTING. 16341 tests have...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
loudounnow.com

Free COVID-19 Testing Continues

Loudoun County will continue to offer free weekly COVID-19 testing in December, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different location each week. Health officials encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested, along with anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and a new loss of taste or smell. Anyone who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday or plans to travel for the December holidays and gather with family and friends is also encouraged to get tested a few days before and after traveling or gathering in groups.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
FL Radio Group

Upcoming COVID Clinics

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday in Sodus at Sodus Community Health. From 9:00am until noon, the clinic is offering Pfizer does for those under the age of 18. Geneva Community Health, located at 601 West Washington Street, will also be holding a children’s vaccination clinic from 5:00-8:00pm on Monday. Registration information can be found here.
SODUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arizonadailyindependent.com

Severe Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Accumulate

Big Bird is advertising shots for tots, and many are facing unemployment just after Christmas because of shot mandates. So why wait?. The main reason for getting the shot is to lower your risk of dying, since it does not reliably prevent catching or transmitting COVID. The statistics are confusing—did a person die with or of COVID? But we can tell whether a person died. Are more people dying than usual?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nevada Appeal

Pennington Life Center closed due to COVID outbreak

The William N. Pennington Life Center has been determined to be in a current COVID-19 outbreak with more than two positive cases and an inability to identify all contacts. Effective last Friday, the Life Center will be closed for all indoor activities and meals. According to county spokeswoman Anne McMillin, to ensure patrons receive nutritious meals and access to food, hot meals will be provided via drive-through from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday – Friday, excluding major holidays (Thanksgiving). The indoor closure will be in effect through Dec. 3, with all activities resuming on Dec. 6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chathamstartribune.com

Averett to host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Averett University will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Averett's E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. Many nursing students from the region will be administering shots, including 26 nursing students from Averett.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy