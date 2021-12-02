ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell PD arrest bank robbery suspect minutes after robbery

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Roswell police arrest bank robber (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police said that with the help of a detailed description by bank tellers, they were able to arrest a bank robbery suspect Tuesday just minutes after he robbed an Alpharetta Street bank.

Police said they were called to the Chase Bank at 10515 Alpharetta St. just after 1 p.m. Tuesday for an armed robbery call. Tellers told officers a man had entered the bank and passed a note claiming he was armed with a gun and demanding a large sum of cash.

Tellers said they handed the man several thousand dollars before he ran away from the bank on foot.

Police said the tellers and other bank personnel were able to provide a very detailed description of the suspect which was then relayed to nearby officers who were able to quickly set up perimeter.

Less than 10 minutes after the 911 call was received at the dispatch center, police said they found their suspect, Joseph Mathews walking along Old Roswell Road. Officers said Matthews matched the description they were given by bank staff and had the stolen cash with him.

Matthews was arrested without incident and booked into the Fulton County jail. He’s facing charges of armed robber.

Roswell police are asking anyone who might have additional information to contact them at 770-640-4100. You can submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or at StopCrimeATL.org

