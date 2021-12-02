ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks - More Volatility Following Hawkish Powell

By Sunshine Profits
 2 days ago
Stock prices were volatile on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 fell to the new local low. But today it may rebound again. but will the downtrend continue?. The S&P 500 index lost 1.90% on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The market went lower following testimonies from the Fed Chair Powell and the Treasury...

investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Week Ahead: Stocks May Be in for More Punishment

Next week's market events could offer signs of a late December rally after a highly volatile week, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday. "I think we may be in for more punishment because the valuations got so out of control," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday...
DailyFx

Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

This was a big week for stocks, with all three major U.S. indices falling as a couple of key risk factors took center-stage. While the Omicron variant carries a lot of unknowns, the Fed made a clear move towards more-hawkish policy this week, and with the unemployment rank sinking below the 4.5% marker for ‘maximum employment,’ the bank may be even closer to tighter policy in the effort of stemming inflation.
kfgo.com

Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks’ appeal for some investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some investors are preparing for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve by buying the cyclical, economically-sensitive names they gravitated to earlier this year, as expectations grow that the central bank is zeroing in on fighting inflation. The gap between growth stocks and their value-focused counterparts,...
Benzinga

This Dogecoin & Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Is Nearing Oversold Territory: When Will The Sell-Off End?

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was plummeting down over 11% on Friday after bouncing up 16% from its low-of-day on Thursday. The travel based social media app and crypto miner, which offers a cryptocurrency wallet and will eventually allow customers to mine their own Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from its ‘in-house’ rigs, has fallen about 77% from its March 4 all-time high of $1.85 toward around the 40-cent level.
Markets Insider

Nasdaq falls nearly 2% as US stocks battered by Omicron volatility

US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap tech shares that were battered by the Omicron volatility. The disappointing November jobs report added an additional layer of uncertainty. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.355% from Thursday's 1.447% rate. US stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by mega-cap technology shares that were battered...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 2.27% to $43.87 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.82 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Reuters

Wall St closes lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of support all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall...
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares rose 6.77% to $5.67 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares increased by 5.38% to $2.35. At the close, Orbital Energy Group’s trading volume reached 174.8K shares. This is 7.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $156.6 million.
stockxpo.com

Stocks fall on Friday to cap tumultuous week of trading from new Covid variant threat

Stocks dropped on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market wrapped up a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points to 34,580.08, dragged down by a 1.9% loss in Boeing. The Dow was down as much as 300 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% to 4,538.43. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.9% to 15,085.47. The major averages posted a losing week.
Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed 50% in November

Third-quarter revenue more than doubled from the year-ago period. The gaming-engine operator is churning out strong cash flows. Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) rocketed 50.1% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This performance compared with the S&P 500 index's 0.8% decline last month. The catalysts for the gaming platform operator were its strong third-quarter results and investor excitement about its potential to be a big player in the metaverse, a highly immersive virtual world where people can interact.
Motley Fool

Why DiDi Stock Crashed Today

Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) fell 22% on Friday after the Chinese ride-hailing leader said it was preparing to de-list its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi has had a rough go in the public markets. Its shares have shed more than half their value since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in June.
Forbes

Hennessy: Ignore Headlines, Dow Is On Its Way To 40,000

Neil Hennessy hasn't met a stock market he didn't like. Even in the midst of a significant market decline on fears of inflation, interest rate hikes, supply-chain disruptions, and the severity of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, Hennessy remains bullish on stocks. The founder, chairman, and chief market strategist of...
