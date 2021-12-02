ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, UT

Rent Grinch’s cave for holiday getaway

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago

BOULDER, Utah — If the family togetherness is getting to be a bit too much this holiday season, you can get away just like the Grinch did before his heart grew three sizes that day.

A home, for lack of a better term, that is inspired by “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is being made available to rent, KTVX reported.

The cave boasts 5,700 square feet and is located near — appropriately enough — Boulder, Utah.

The kitchen comes with roast beast, Who pudding and Who hash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375Bw0_0dCQEqYO00
Grinch getaway The pantry at the Grinch's rental home is stocked with all the Who favorites. (Vacasa.com/Business Wire)

There’s also a music room that has an organ and drum set to echo through the caverns.

A study, main bedroom and guest bedroom are among the rooms to round out the Mt. Crumpit Cave dwelling.

While there is a bed for the Grinch’s dog Max, no pets are allowed.

The rental, which is a partnership between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Vasca, a rental management site, will cost $19.57 a night, representative of the book’s original 1957 release.

To take a virtual tour of the property and to check availability, visit VACASA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Popular drag queen will perform in Tulsa this spring

TULSA, Okla. — Bob the Drag Queen, who achieved worldwide fame after winning season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race (RPDR), will perform at Cain’s Ballroom on Friday, March 11, 2022. The show is for all ages, and tickets start at $40.00. The comedy queen is stopping at seven North American...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

People with developmental disabilities deliver poinsettias

TULSA, Okla. — A New Leaf clients will continue its 42-year tradition of delivering nearly 5,000 poinsettias throughout Green Country. Individuals with developmental disabilities and autism sell, package and deliver the poinsettias. They earn a wage and do typical working hours like other seasonal employees during this holiday season, according to A New Leaf.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Boulder, UT
Boulder, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Grandma’s accidental Thanksgiving text to become Netflix movie

What started as a text to a wrong number and became a heartwarming Thanksgiving tradition will soon be a Netflix movie, CNN reported. Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton met in 2016 when Dench accidentally texted Hinton instead of her grandson, and the two met up for that Thanksgiving and every Thanksgiving since. Last month, they shared pictures from this year’s holiday, as previously reported.
LOTTERY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
81K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy