From the IT perspective, it’s harder than ever to manage the unending requests from the business side. Moving to the cloud, adding new applications, integrating new partners, securing new devices—business needs keep piling up, and it all needs to be done yesterday. Before you know it, IT has become the bottleneck for a bunch of important initiatives. At the same time, the IT budget is often stagnant at best—and shrinking at worst.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO