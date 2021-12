VA chief: No negligence found yet among Clarksburg, West Virginia, medical center higher ups in veterans' deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There are 5,800 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, according to the state DHHR. There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 53-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, a 104-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 67-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old female from Webster County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old male from Mineral County, a 58-year old male from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 95-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, and a 47-year old female from Wirt County.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO