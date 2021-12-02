ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

5 Easy Ways to Make Gratitude a Part of Your Life

By Brian Buffini
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time of year, it’s tradition to reflect on what we’re thankful for, but in order to thrive both personally and professionally, I’d suggest embracing an attitude of gratitude year-round. Here are some methods I’ve found to incorporate that into daily living. 1. Mind your manners. As I...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Is gratitude good for you? Seven beneficial side-effects

Thanksgiving does not come naturally to me, but there is one holiday tradition I can get down with: Showing my gratitude. I don’t have any of the family weirdness, unpleasant memories, sports rivalries, or other typical reasons which cause many Americans to find Thanksgiving a drag — indeed, I’m not American. But I am grateful for many things, and this feeling of gratitude — as well as the act of expressing it — is not only good for my soul but also my brain health. So good, in fact, you may want to keep it up all year long.
LIFESTYLE
Schiffo

In Your Relationship, Where Is Your Heart?

When we think about relationships, we tend to focus on the other person and what they are or aren't doing to keep it going. This is true in all forms of relationships, whether they be friendships, neighbors, family, work-related, or romantic.
psychologytoday.com

How to Love Yourself

Research suggests that having positive feelings about yourself may be a crucial ingredient for happiness and success. Self-love can feel uncomfortable at first. Gradually easing into self-love strategies can help. Practicing self-compassion, loving kindness, forgiveness, and self-gratitude can help people learn to love themselves. Have you ever struggled to love...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
sixtyandme.com

How to Find Happiness by Creating More Space in Your Life After 60

According to Wikipedia, “Space is the boundless three-dimensional extent in which objects and events have relative position and direction.”. That is fine in its own way, but I want to explore the space beyond objects and events, deep into our personal spaces, in our heads, between each of us, in our lives.
MEDITATION
psychologytoday.com

4 Lessons in Happiness Your Dog Can Teach You

Don’t park your happiness into the future; instead, find ways to be content with what you have. Be playful and make time for things you find intellectually or physically fun. Find joy in routine by finding nuggets of happiness in ordinary moments throughout the day. As I sit here with...
PETS
womensrunning.com

8 Easy Ways to De-Stress Your Holiday with Kids

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Don’t drag kids on stress-filled holiday shopping expeditions. Instead, leave them with a friend or your spouse, and go shopping alone, when possible. Better still, shop online and let kids take part in the gift wrapping. Or trade gifts after the holidays with close friends or relatives. If kids are eager to be part of the holiday shopping ritual, get yours done first, then take them in the middle of the day on a weekday for a leisurely (and pleasurable) experience.
KIDS
Examiner Enterprise

Is Gratitude on your Table This Thanksgiving?

When many of us think about the Thanksgiving holiday, many things come to mind. If you are like me, you probably start with thinking about all the delicious food: the turkey, the stuffing, the pecan pie, the sweet potatoes with marshmallows, even that weird, congealed cranberry stuff in a can. Maybe after you have drooled to your heart’s content, you think of the festivities, bringing the family together, football, and of course, the all important preparation for Black Friday, the most important shopping day of the year. This year, I am going to challenge you to see Thanksgiving a little bit differently. Absolutely, by all means, enjoy the food, family and traditions. However, this year, let’s all try to put gratitude first.
FESTIVAL
The Spokesman-Review

Shawn Vestal: A long life, some ups and downs, and gratitude all the way

The card showed up long before Thanksgiving was on the mind of most people. In a cursive hand, inside a neat little card, the correspondent proposed writing a piece in the paper on the subject of gratitude – detailing the many ways in which, however bad the days may seem, we would do well to remember what’s good in our lives.
SOCIETY
aboutboulder.com

Great Ways to Make the Most of Life

Life is supposed to be enjoyed, so you must make the most of it! The stress of daily life takes its toll on everyone, and it’s easy to forget that our sole purpose on earth isn’t just to work. There are so many other things out there that we can enjoy and leverage to give us a happier, more fulfilling life. Here are great ways to make the most of life.
LIFESTYLE
Points and Travel

Make Your Life Healthier And More Frugal With These Ideas

When it comes to your home, it can be challenging to get things just right for you and your family. Whether it’s decor or how eco-friendly you are. We’re going to discuss some home renovations that you probably haven’t considered in this article that will make life healthier and more frugal.
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

10 Easy Christmas Cookies to Make With Your Kids

From adding icing and sprinkles, to creating mini reindeer and gingerbread men, there are lots of ways to get kids excited about making of each of these easy holiday cookie recipes. Kids of all ages will enjoy making these easy Christmas cookies. Keep things simple with classic Christmas cookie flavors, like gingerbread men, cut-out sugar cookies, and peanut butter balls. Add decorative flair with colorful sprinkles, sugar, and candies.
RECIPES
reikirays.com

Making Your Dreams Come True with the Power of Reiki

Humans are known to be sentient beings and one of our natural instincts is to have desires, hope, and dreams. We are raised in different cultures, have different ancestral roots and come from different societies which makes our dreams different from one another. Our dreams come from our need to have a purpose in life. Our passion and everything that moves us is where our dreams lie.
LIFESTYLE
Bladen Journal

Stanfield: Spend time with those who bring you joy, happiness

Laughter lowers the blood pressure, reduces pain, relaxes our muscles, and burns calories. Laughter enhances our mental health by improving our mood, relieves feelings of anger and frustration, and helps reduces tension. Laughter also increases our energy, inspires hope, and adds joy to our life. Take note of who makes...
RELIGION
republic-online.com

Michael J Fox: Gratitude makes optimism sustainable

Michael J Fox believes "gratitude makes optimism sustainable". The 60-year-old actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 - but that hasn't stopped him from retaining a positive mindset and an optimistic approach to life. He shared: "For one thing, I am genuinely a happy guy. I don't have a...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy