Registration for the BUMP Public Token Sale opened on December 2nd. Although Wall St has long been invested in the cryptocurrency markets, the two are still very different when it comes to market volatility; the wild price swings of crypto assets are enough to chill even the most successful Forex trading professionals to the bone. As the blockchain and crypto industries continue to balloon in both innovation and valuation, protection from untamed price action is still largely unavailable for most, and has no doubt impacted the world’s view on the market as a whole.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO