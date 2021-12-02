ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury nearly complete for Potter trial in Daunte Wright death

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Kim Potter trial: 9 jurors seated after 2nd day of jury selection

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jury selection continued Wednesday in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Eleven potential jurors were interviewed on Tuesday, with four of them chosen to be on the jury. Five more jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Ap
KAAL-TV

Meet the jurors: A look at the 14 jurors in the Kim Potter trial

(KSTP) - Friday, the final two of 14 jurors were seated in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death. The jurors are anonymous and haven't been allowed to be shown on camera or identified by name, as according to Judge Regina Chu's order. However, some details about the panel are known.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect incompetent for trial

DENVER (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to be treated at the state mental hospital to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Protester charged with harassing judge in trial of police officer who killed Daunte Wright

A Minneapolis man has been arrested after authorities say he harassed the judge overseeing former police officer Kim Potter’s trial.Ms Potter has been charged with manslaughter over the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old man whom she fatally shot during a traffic stop last year in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Ms Potter has said she meant to fire her taser, but used her gun instead by accident.Last month, a protester named Cortez Rice demanded that cameras and other recording devices be allowed at Ms Potter’s trial – but prosecutors say he took his protest a step too far.According to a...
ACCIDENTS
Times Daily

Bond set at combined $1M after Michigan parents enter pleas

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
evalleytimes.com

A grand white jury will try to assassinate an African-American | Ahmed Arbury was assassinated in February 2020

Following the controversial selection of a panel of eleven whites and one black man to decide the guilt or innocence of three whites accused of persecuting an African American in February 2020 Ahmed ArberryThe trial began this Friday with oral arguments between the parties while attending a sports training in the small town of Brunswick (Georgia, USA).
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

The search for the Michigan school shooting suspect's parents

Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with murder in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan, may be driving in a black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV, the Oakland County Sheriff’s office announced. Their car has the Michigan license plate number DQG 5203, officials said. Earlier today, Oakland County...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter, wanted by police

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father were preparing Friday to turn themselves in after being charged with involuntary manslaughter, their lawyers said. The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, remained unknown Friday, prompting authorities in Oakland County, Michigan to consider them fugitives. But the Crumbleys's lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman told AFP that after leaving town on the night of the shooting "for their own safety," the parents "are returning to the area to be arraigned." Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a rare move by law enforcement, had announced that each of the parents faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NBC News

‘They almost got away with it': How a leaked video led to convictions in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Nearly two years before a jury convicted three white men in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, authorities had said there was no need to arrest them. On Wednesday, an almost all-white jury found Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty in the murder of Arbery in Georgia. But the three might never have been indicted in the first place had it not been for a leaked video that prompted calls for attention to his death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

21 die when bus heading to wedding swept into river in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 21 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy