Minecraft's Axolotls are here at last as one of three adorable new creatures added to the game with the recent Caves & Cliffs update. We don't blame you if you took one look at these goofy little charmers and just knew that you had to have one of your very own, so we've put together everything you need to know about finding, taming, feeding, and breeding Minecraft axolotls.

