Man dead after a pickup T-bones a car in the Sharpstown area (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

A man lost his life after a pickup truck T-boned a car early Thursday morning in the Sharpstown area, according to Houston police.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:15 a.m. on Fondren just south of Bellaire Boulevard.

December 2, 2021