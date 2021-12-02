ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man dead after a pickup T-bones a car in the Sharpstown area (Houston, TX)

 2 days ago

A man lost his life after a pickup truck T-boned a car early Thursday morning in the Sharpstown area, according to Houston police.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:15 a.m. on Fondren just south of Bellaire Boulevard.

December 2, 2021

