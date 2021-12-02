ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
56-year-old model Paulina Porizkova stars in Laura Geller beauty ad

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaulina Porizkova is proudly at the center of Laura Geller Beauty's latest beauty campaign. The 56-year-old former supermodel, actress and author is seen at the beginning of a short film produced by the cosmetics brand poolside wearing a black two-piece bikini. "Mature, advanced, middle-aged," she says at the beginning of the...

HollywoodLife

Paulina Porizkova Reveals Ric Ocasek Controlled What She Wore & What She Did: Why She Stayed

Paulina Porizkova recalled how her late ex-husband Ric Ocasek controlled nearly aspect of her life, explaining that she construed the ‘obsession’ as ‘love.’. Paulina Porizkova opened up about her turbulent marriage to the late Ric Ocasek, revealing that the former Cars frontman controlled much of her life when they were together. The model, 56, spoke to Amanda de Cadenet on her podcast The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet last week, recalling how she misconstrued his “obsession” as love.
RELATIONSHIPS
marketingdive.com

Campaign Trail: Laura Geller turns tables on classic holiday ads to address ageism

Campaign Trail is our analysis of some of the best and worst new creative efforts from the marketing world. View past columns in the archives here. Laura Geller Beauty on Dec. 2 unveiled its latest campaign with a lighthearted film designed to address ageism and society's fixation on anti-aging. In "Let's Get Old Together," former supermodel Paulina Porizkova — known for her candid chatter online about age discrimination — appears in scenes crafted to debunk the notion that beauty is tied to youth.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mediapost.com

Beauty Brand Laura Geller Invites Women To 'Get Old Together'

"Old" may be a word beauty marketers shun, but beauty brand Laura Geller is making it the star of a new marketing campaign, along with 56-year-old supermodel Paulina Porizkova. The new ad, themed "Let's get old together," shows a sleek and relaxed Porizkova completely at ease among younger women, cementing...
SKIN CARE
