ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani celebrates 15th anniversary of her 'milestone' album, 'The Sweet Escape'

By Megan Stone
ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to believe it's been 15 years since Gwen Stefani released her smash-hit album "The Sweet Escape." If you forgot, the singer made sure to remind...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Relationship In Trouble? Husband Reportedly Going Reckless With His Health

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's troubled relationship is rumored to be caused by the country singer's recklessness with his health. The "Hollaback Girl" singer has had enough with her husband's refusal to go on a diet despite his "blubbery" appearance. It seems Shelton would instead undergo liposuction to get rid of his protruding gut rather than exercise daily and eat healthily.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows in sparkling dress for milestone anniversary

Kelly Clarkson has been earning major style points throughout her season on The Voice – but her latest outfit might be one of her best yet. The singer looked almost regal in her sparkling, floor-length gown by Naeem Khan on Wednesday's show. The beautiful dress featured elaborate embroidery all over, some of which were given a metallic finish, a low-cut neckline, and a nipped-in waist.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sweet Escape#Riaa#Platinum
HollywoodLife

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reunite With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale At Son’s Baseball Game — Photos

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani came together with Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to cheer on son Apollo at his baseball game. Family affair! Gwen Stefani, 52, spent some quality time with husband Blake Shelton, 45, on Nov. 14, cheering on Gwen’s seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his baseball game in Studio City, California. As you can see in the photos here, the couple, who tied the knot on July 3, were sitting a few bleachers in front of Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, and they were also joined by Gwen’s parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's jaw-dropping new marital home

Gwen Stefani gave fans a peek inside her gorgeous new marital home with Blake Shelton as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife. The No Doubt singer took to Instagram to share several photos of their holiday preparations and revealed a delicious-looking bacon-wrapped turkey prepared by Blake and her son Apollo. But what really caught our eye was the thoughtful touches scattered around their new home.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Shares Throwback Kid Pics Of She & Blake As Cowboy & Cowgirl On Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their 1st Thanksgiving as a married couple surrounded by family!. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani went all out for Thanksgiving! The newly married couple celebrated the holiday at Blake’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch on Thursday, Nov. 15 with her kids Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. In a post sharing highlights from the holiday, Gwen included two sweet throwback pics of she and Blake as kids dressed up as a cowgirl and cowboy!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Sparkles in Crystal Chandelier Blazer & Strappy Heels for Gwen Stefani Concert

When in Las Vegas, it’s only right that you show out. Chrissy Teigen did just that as she attended Gwen Stefani’s final concert at her residency over the weekend at the Zappos Theater in Sin City. Teigen pulled out the most perfect outfit for the occasion. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Ahead of the show, Teigen shared photos of herself getting ready inside her closet. The model wore a sparkly oversized blazer by Romeo Hunte with layered tiers of fringe that looked equivalent to a hanging crystal chandelier. She wore the suit jacket with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CinemaBlend

After Taking Stage With Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Shares How Ariana Grande Totally Trolled The Duet

There’s no escape for Blake Shelton when it comes to the trolling from his fellow coaches on The Voice, even when he’s on stage with his wife, Gwen Stefani. The Grammy winner wrapped up her Las Vegas residency recently, and with a special guest in the audience — Ariana Grande. And while Grande took time to properly fangirl over the iconic pop singer, she didn’t miss a beat when it came to dragging Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Go Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "First Married Thanksgiving" in Oklahoma

Watch: Gwen Stefani Marries Blake Shelton in Intimate Wedding. There's no doubt about it: Gwen Stefani is grateful this holiday. On Thursday, Nov. 25, the "Just a Girl" singer and Blake Shelton celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife in Oklahoma. While the celebrations were only reserved for immediate family, Gwen offered a taste into the festivities on Instagram.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy