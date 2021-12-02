Why Demand For COVID-19 Boosters Has Gone Up In The Past Month

After months of back and forth about the need for booster shots among various age groups, all adults in the U.S. are finally eligible for an additional dose thanks to authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 36 million people in the U.S. have gotten their booster so far, according to data from the CDC. And now that millions more are eligible as of Nov. 19, appointments for booster shots are booking up for the upcoming weeks. But while getting an additional COVID vaccine dose can keep you safe during holiday gatherings, the timing of your booster does play a part in its protective power.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO