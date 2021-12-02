ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Demand For COVID-19 Boosters Has Gone Up In The Past Month

By Erin Marie
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the emergence of the first Omicron COVID-19 variant case in the U.S., the CDC continues to stress the importance of protection through...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The states making COVID-19 boosters available to any adults

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration have outlined very specific conditions on who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster. But some states and cities are taking matters into their own hands.
NFL
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Virus Experts Are Making This Urgent Warning About Booster Timing

After months of back and forth about the need for booster shots among various age groups, all adults in the U.S. are finally eligible for an additional dose thanks to authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 36 million people in the U.S. have gotten their booster so far, according to data from the CDC. And now that millions more are eligible as of Nov. 19, appointments for booster shots are booking up for the upcoming weeks. But while getting an additional COVID vaccine dose can keep you safe during holiday gatherings, the timing of your booster does play a part in its protective power.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster shot update: New guidance, programs, stats to know as omicron arrives

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is now confirmed in multiple states across the US, including Hawaii, California, Minnesota and New York. Along with doubling down on vaccines, the US launched a new campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccine boosters to 100 million people who are still eligible to receive them. (President Joe Biden's campaign also includes "free" at-home COVID-19 test kits and stricter travel rules for international travelers.)
PHARMACEUTICALS
TODAY.com

COVID-19 booster side effects: What to expect and how to manage

All adults are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, which means more people than ever have already or will soon be experiencing side effects from their boosters. As with the original vaccine doses, most COVID-19 booster shot side effects are mild, flu-like and temporary. But, for some people, those symptoms can be so intense they have trouble doing their usual tasks. An especially sore arm might make it difficult to work out or cook breakfast, for instance, and chills may leave you tossing and turning for a night.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

We don’t need universal booster shots. We need to reach the unvaccinated.

Many people are cheering the decision by the Food and Drug Administration, on Nov. 19, to authorize the use of coronavirus vaccine boosters for all adults 18 and over — a move that built on the earlier authorization of them for people over 65, those with underlying health issues and front-line workers. Commentators are hailing boosters as a key tool for getting the pandemic under control, and many public health experts are urging all American adults to get them.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Friday moved to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to all American adults, in an effort to bolster protection against infections as case counts rise again across the United States. Officials with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday morning authorized booster shots for anyone over age 18 who […] The post Federal health officials open up access to COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Does the COVID-19 booster shot protect you if you’ve had COVID?

Booster shots are here. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both approved the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all Americans late last week, giving all Americans a chance to bolster their immunity to the coronavirus. But do those with natural immunity need the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
