Cooper Kupp slips to 3rd overall in Pro Bowl voting, Rams now 4th as a team

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The second week of Pro Bowl voting didn’t do anything to help the Rams after both Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald got off to a good start. The NFL announced the latest Pro Bowl voting results Thursday and although Kupp still ranks in the top five of all players in votes, he’s slipped from second to third. Travis Kelce overtook him for the second spot behind Jonathan Taylor, totaling 121,807 votes to Kupp’s 120,010. Myles Garrett is fourth and Tom Brady is fifth.

The Rams were also third as a team after the first week of voting but they’re now fourth after the Chiefs moved up one spot. The Cowboys are still first, followed by the Patriots in the No. 2 spot.

Donald still leads all defensive tackles with 102,767 votes, but he and Kupp are the only Rams players to lead their respective positions. Trevon Diggs has 110,904 votes to lead all cornerbacks, ahead of Jalen Ramsey – whose vote count was not revealed.

Here are the top vote-getters for each position in the NFC and AFC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V89er_0dCQCDmf00

Pro Bowl voting for fans ends on Dec. 16. Players and coaches will then cast their votes by Dec. 17 and the rosters will be announced on NFL Network on Dec. 20. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, one week before Super Bowl LVI.

