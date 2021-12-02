ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

By Associated Press
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in at least five states, showing yet again how mutations of the...

kvia.com

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
The Independent

‘It’s coming’: New York governor declares state of emergency over new Omicron variant

The state of New York has declared a new public emergency over the emerging Omicron variant of coronavirus, warning New Yorkers: “It’s coming.”New York governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on Friday lasting until at least 15 January that branded the state’s rates of Covid-19 transmission as a disaster requiring urgent aid to local governments.The Omicron variant, previously known as “B.1.1.529”, has alarmed health officials since its discovery in Botswana earlier this month, spreading rapidly through South Africa and into Europe and Asia.Scientists fear it could become a so-called “escape variant” that is resistant to current Covid vaccines,...
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
Daily Mail

New York records FIVE cases of COVID Omicron variant, raising US total to eight, as Governor Kathy Hochul says there's 'no cause for alarm' and Bill de Blasio warns that more will follow

Five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York state, officials said on Thursday. 'New York State has confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant,' Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. 'Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread.'
Reuters

Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up a snippet of genetic material from another virus - possibly one that causes the common cold - present in the same infected cells, according to researchers.
SFGate

Second Omicron Case in U.S. Found in Man Who Traveled to NYC Anime Convention

Public health officials have confirmed what appears to be the second case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the U.S. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Minnesota health officials confirmed that a male resident of the state, who is fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms due to the Omicron variant, and has since recovered. The man attended the Anime NYC convention in late November, then developed symptoms.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates: California reports 2nd omicron case in 2 days

LOS ANGELES — California is reporting its second confirmed case of the omicron COVID variant in as many days. The Los Angeles County public health department says a county resident is self-isolating after apparently contracting the infection during a trip to South Africa last month. The person’s symptoms are improving without medical care and some people who were in close contact with the traveler have tested negative for the virus and don’t have any symptoms, the department said.
KVIA

WATCH: Biden unveils winter plan to combat Covid, Omicron variant

WASHINGTON, DC — President Joe Biden is kicking off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get Covid-19 booster shots. Biden on Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its Omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Biden will require...
The Independent

Minnesota reports first omicron case in resident who recently visited NYC

The state of Minnesota has reported its first omicron case in a resident who recently visited New York City. The person who has been confirmed to have the virus is a man who was visiting the city’s Javits Center for a two-day conference last month, according to NBC News.“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz said in a statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear...
