New music venues in the works next to Henry Maier Festival Park

Wisconsin music promoter FPC Live announced Thursday it is planning a new indoor venue complex in Milwaukee.

The company said in a statement the facility will contain two venues that can hold 800 and 4,000 people. It will be built next to Henry Maier Festival Park for concerts year-round.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin early next year. The venues are projected to open after Summerfest 2023, pending necessary approvals, according to FPC Live.

Development company Marquee Ventures is building and owning the facility, and will be leasing the facility to FPC Live. The land is owned by Milwaukee World Festival - the organizers of Summerfest - and will in turn lease land to Marquee Ventures.

FPC Live and Milwaukee World Festival previously worked together in the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion.

Organizers released the following statements.

Charlie Goldstone, one of the Presidents of FPC Live:

“Having venues of this caliber will make Milwaukee a must-play destination for all artists both at the developing level and those on the verge of playing arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. We are excited to add these rooms to the city, connecting more artists to more fans in Milwaukee.”

Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc:

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with FPC Live to increase access to live entertainment year round. Music fans are familiar with visiting the lakefront to see their favorite artists; these new venues will extend that experience.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip