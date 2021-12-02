ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
360-Degree Visibility Provides Insight into Safety Incidents

By Marina Mayer
foodlogistics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsara launched the Camera Connector, which connects side, rear and interior vehicle camera feeds to Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to reduce safety incidents, protect against not-at-fault claims and enhance...

automotive-fleet.com

Samsara Launches Camera Connector for Incident Visibility

Samsara announced Camera Connector, a new product that connects side, rear, and interior vehicle camera feeds to Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud. By bringing cloud connectivity to third-party cameras, Camera Connector lets fleets leverage existing vehicle camera investments to reduce safety incidents, protect against not-at-fault claims, and enhance the driver experience, according to the manufacturer.
