360-Degree Visibility Provides Insight into Safety Incidents

Persado’s Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts. Persado, the leading AI content generation and decisioning platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Persado’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading AI content platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.
